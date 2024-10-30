How Kings' Big Three making franchise history after just four games

If you had any concerns about how DeMar DeRozan might mesh with his fellow Kings star teammates, you can brush those away.

Through just four games of the 2024-25 NBA season, the numbers don't lie -- and history already is being made.

After Tuesday night's 113-96 road win against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center, the Kings' new Big Three is the first trio in Kings history to begin a season each averaging at least 20 points per game since 1961. The only other triad to do so was Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman and Wayne Embry, per StatMamba.

The Sacramento Kings leading scorers:



24.3 PPG — Domantas Sabonis

23.0 PPG — DeMar DeRozan

21.5 PPG — De'Aaron Fox



The first trio in franchise history to start a season each averaging 20+ PPG since 1961. pic.twitter.com/CWGHuYKxLE — StatMamba (@StatMamba) October 30, 2024

This season, Sabonis is averaging 24.3 points on 67.9-percent shooting from the field and 54.5 percent from 3-point range, with 11 rebounds and 5.5 rebounds in 36.3 minutes through Sacramento's first four contests.

It's early, but his 24.3 points would be a career-high if the season ended today. His aggressiveness on the offensive side of the floor has been evident in a small sample size, and if he keeps it up, he could be poised for a career-best campaign.

Meanwhile, Fox is averaging 21.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the field, adding 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 36 minutes. He's shooting just 29.2 percent from beyond the arc, but after shooting at a career-best 36.9 percent clip from downtown last season, it's only a matter of time until those shots start falling for Fox.

In his first season with the Kings, DeRozan is doing exactly what was expected of him when Sacramento acquired him this offseason via a sign-and-trade deal. He's been consistent, available, a leader on and off the floor, gotten to the free throw line and opened up opportunities for others.

In four games, the six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 23 points on 55.2 percent shooting, contributing 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 37 minutes.

With the comeback of Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter and the continued growth of third-year forward Keegan Murray, the Kings' offense is back rolling in similar fashion to its style two seasons ago.

Now, it's all about maintaining that flow and momentum for at least 78 more games.

