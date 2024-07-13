DeRozan's Kings contract boosted by Finals, All-Star incentives

More details have emerged about DeMar DeRozan's contract with the Kings.

On July 6, Sacramento agreed to a sign-and-trade to land the six-time NBA All-Star forward, before signing DeRozan to a three-year, $76 million contract.

The first two years of his deal are both guaranteed, while he has just $10 million protected in 2026-27, the final season of the contract.

However, DeRozan's contract has multiple incentives in place that could affect his total income and final-year guarantee.

First, the USC product and California native is set to receive a $1 million bonus each season he earns an NBA All-Star nod. Likewise, an All-Star appearance in one of the next two seasons will raise his final-year guarantee to $12 million; a nomination in both campaigns will bring it to $14 million.

DeRozan also stands to benefit from the success of the Kings team as a whole. If Sacramento reaches the NBA Finals in either 2025 or 2026 -- while he plays in at least 60 regular season games -- that final year of DeRozan's contract will become fully guaranteed.

Finally, on Jan. 10, 2027 -- about halfway through the last season of DeRozan's deal -- all of the $25.7 million due to him that year becomes guaranteed.

By that point, DeRozan will be 37, so it will be interesting to see where both him and Sacramento are at when the time comes.

