DeRozan reaches historic NBA career-scoring milestone vs. Bulls

DeMar DeRozan reached yet another incredible milestone amidst his 16th NBA season.

The star Kings forward eclipsed 25,000 career points with one of his patented mid-range buckets in the third quarter of Sacramento's game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

DeRozan entered Thursday's game with 24,983 career points, needing 17 to reach the milestone.

He now becomes the 27th player in league history to reach the rare feat, just behind Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who reached the career mark earlier this month.

DeRozan is the sixth active player with at least 25,000 points, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Curry.

The 35-year-old has been one of the purest scorers in the league, still showcasing his efficiency nearly two decades in.

Entering Thursday's game, DeRozan was averaging 22.2 points on 48.6-percent shooting from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range, with 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.8 minutes across 62 games (62 starts) with Sacramento this season.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast