Fox, Curry address Kings star's viral shoe highlight vs. Jazz

Kings star De’Aaron Fox can do no wrong at the moment. The All-NBA guard has scored 109 points over Sacramento’s last two games and is hitting his prime before our eyes.

And one of his latest buckets, coming in Saturday’s 121-117 win over the Utah Jazz, is making waves because of its ridiculousness.

Steal ➡️ adjusts shoe ➡️ layup



De’Aaron is different 😈



pic.twitter.com/2wilnd1gpO — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 17, 2024

Only Fox can collect a steal and adjust his shoes mid-play en route to flying high for a smooth finish.

“Whenever I ended up getting the steal, [Jazz guard Isaiah Collier] ended up stepping on my foot, and that is why it came off,” Fox told reporters after Saturday’s win. “It’s happened in all shoes that I have played in, those things happen. But being able to get it back on and still being able to get to the basket; that was like the first thing going through my head, ‘Get this shoe back on and try to make a play.’

“But those types of replays are really funny because you can see the expression on people’s faces. Like, you can really see me try to stomp and get my foot back in [my shoe]. Those things happen.”

The quick Fox recently has been untouchable, forcing Warriors superstar Steph Curry to comment on the heroics.

“Fox 1 👀,” Curry wrote under the joint Kings-NBA Instagram post of Fox’s highlight.

The Sacramento guard, of course, has his signature “Fox 1” shoe under Curry’s Under Armour line of kicks. While Fox’s shoe partially fell off, it wasn’t due to any malfunctioning, as Collier’s 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame did the heavy lifting.

Regardless, Fox should start tying his shoes a little tighter; if not, Kings fans can expect Fox to begin running out of them, probably leading to more highlights.

