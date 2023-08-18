Fox counters Tua's complex play-call with funny Sabonis request

Star point guard De'Aaron Fox has no issue running the Kings' offense, but he'll pass on taking his talents to the NFL.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa portrayed just how difficult some of the playcalling can be in football by challenging the media to repeat a play from Miami's playbook.

The media failed -- and Fox would rather not even try. Instead, the All-Star guard shared a hilarious response on X of a play-call that's more his style.

Forget all that! F**k out the way! Domas set this screen! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/cfb4VR8CiF — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 18, 2023

But as one fan pointed out, the Kings' offense is more complex than many other teams in the NBA. Their historically great offense in the 2022-23 season was filled with pick and pops, DHOs, post-ups, spot-ups, screens, spacing the floor, nonstop moving, etc.

To Fox, though, it's not as complicated as some might think.

Very very basic lol read and react — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 18, 2023

Definitely have to have guys who can think the game. Give them rules then let them play. — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 18, 2023

Running an offense no matter which sport you're playing is challenging, but it's clear that Fox will stick with basketball for now.