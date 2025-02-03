Trending
Kings' reported Fox trade to Spurs sends fans into social media frenzy

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

A day after a shocking trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Kings fans received stunning transaction news of their own.

After reports surfaced that Sacramento was trading star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Kings fans took to social media to express their immediate reaction to the breaking news.

While there was plenty of frustration upon hearing a franchise icon had been dealt, several Kings fans also took to social media to express their gratitude to Fox for his tenure in Sacramento.

