Kings' reported Fox trade to Spurs sends fans into social media frenzy

A day after a shocking trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Kings fans received stunning transaction news of their own.

BREAKING: Sacramento is finalizing a trade to send De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team trade that moves Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Ftmo8N4hMj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2025

After reports surfaced that Sacramento was trading star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Kings fans took to social media to express their immediate reaction to the breaking news.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Just fell to my knees in the middle of a Walmart https://t.co/9KJbAAmyDd — 🐟 (@itsabestill) February 3, 2025

At dinner trying to not cry lol — brooke! (@BrookeUhlenhop) February 3, 2025

We’re the Sacramento Bulls — KangzMuse (@kings_muse) February 3, 2025

De’Aaron Fox and Luka Doncic were one M***** B***** III pick away from becoming teammates.



Both were traded less than 24 hours apart.



This league, man. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) February 3, 2025

While there was plenty of frustration upon hearing a franchise icon had been dealt, several Kings fans also took to social media to express their gratitude to Fox for his tenure in Sacramento.

11,000 points



franchise leader in assists.



All-Star.



All-NBA.



most importantly, he kept his promise to our city.



Sacramento King forever.



thank you, 5.@swipathefox 💜



pic.twitter.com/Yv1daEKXvY — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) February 3, 2025

Thank you for everything De’Aaron Fox it was an honor to watch you grow as a Sacramento Kings player 💜 #beamteam — Beaming Kings (@BeamingKings) February 3, 2025

@swipathefox thanks for breaking our playoff drought 🙏🏽🫱🏼‍🫲🏽 — ♠️♥️martin ♣️♦️ (@martin360_0) February 3, 2025

Good luck, @swipathefox! You brought Sacramento together — shoe (@FFTalk24) February 3, 2025

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast