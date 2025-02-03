Kings' reported Fox trade to Spurs sends fans into social media frenzy

A day after a shocking trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Kings fans received stunning transaction news of their own.
BREAKING: Sacramento is finalizing a trade to send De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team trade that moves Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Ftmo8N4hMj— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2025
After reports surfaced that Sacramento was trading star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Kings fans took to social media to express their immediate reaction to the breaking news.
Just fell to my knees in the middle of a Walmart https://t.co/9KJbAAmyDd— 🐟 (@itsabestill) February 3, 2025
wow. this is not good. https://t.co/RkzeqNsY8T— Jack (@JackDannKF) February 3, 2025
That's it???? https://t.co/yCLNGC0Kep— Raymond (@collazo530king) February 3, 2025
At dinner trying to not cry lol— brooke! (@BrookeUhlenhop) February 3, 2025
F***********K!!!!!!!!!— Marcelas (@MarcelasHoward) February 3, 2025
We’re the Sacramento Bulls— KangzMuse (@kings_muse) February 3, 2025
De’Aaron Fox and Luka Doncic were one M***** B***** III pick away from becoming teammates.— Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) February 3, 2025
Both were traded less than 24 hours apart.
This league, man.
While there was plenty of frustration upon hearing a franchise icon had been dealt, several Kings fans also took to social media to express their gratitude to Fox for his tenure in Sacramento.
11,000 points— J r u e (@thatl0calguy) February 3, 2025
franchise leader in assists.
All-Star.
All-NBA.
most importantly, he kept his promise to our city.
Sacramento King forever.
thank you, 5.@swipathefox 💜
pic.twitter.com/Yv1daEKXvY
Thank you for everything De’Aaron Fox it was an honor to watch you grow as a Sacramento Kings player 💜 #beamteam— Beaming Kings (@BeamingKings) February 3, 2025
@swipathefox thanks for breaking our playoff drought 🙏🏽🫱🏼🫲🏽— ♠️♥️martin ♣️♦️ (@martin360_0) February 3, 2025
Good luck, @swipathefox! You brought Sacramento together— shoe (@FFTalk24) February 3, 2025