First look at De'Aaron's new ‘Curry Fox 1' signature shoe

De’Aaron Fox is set to take the floor in style sometime this season.

The deal involving Sacramento Kings star guard, Under Armour and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was first announced in Oct. 2023, making Fox the first NBA player to sign with Curry Brand.

Almost a year later, Sneaker News’s exclusive first look at the Curry Fox 1 showcases the low-cut shoe slated to be officially released later this year.

https://twitter.com/SneakerNews/status/1833155411391741988

Most noticeable on first-look photos is the signature shoe’s distinct symbol. Printed on the shoe’s tongue, the symbol resembles the letter D in the form of a fox curled up into a ball.

Additionally, the Golden State guard’s last name appears on the lace-tips, while Curry’s own logo appears on the shoe’s toe box.

The shoe, which also features a mid-foot strap, is expected to be worn by the All-Star and former Clutch Player of the Year during the 2024-25 NBA season.

While Under Armour awaits to share further details surrounding the Curry Fox 1, Fox and Curry, known as bona fide leaders of their respective teams, are embarking on a tour in China with Curry Brand later this month.

It’s likely that they'll reveal more details surrounding the signature shoe then.