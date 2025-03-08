Fox gets mixed ovation from Kings fans in Sacramento return

SACRAMENTO -- De'Aaron Fox was introduced during starting lineups at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, but this time for the opposing team as the San Antonio Spurs came to town.

Fox made his return to Sacramento for the first time since being traded to the Spurs on Feb. 3.

The reception was a mixture of loud cheers and boos, but it was mostly positive.

The love quickly faded, though, for Sacramento fans once the ball was tipped.

As soon as Fox touched the ball, he was met with loud boos -- and that carried over every time after. Fox responded the only way he knows who, scoring the first bucket of the night.

During the first timeout, the Kings honored Fox with a special tribute video on the jumbotron. As the video played, fans quickly rose to their feet as they clapped and cheered for the former Kings guard. Fox embraced the crowd and waved in several directions as his Spurs teammates also clapped.

Fans get on their feet at G1C as a the Kings honor De’Aaron Fox with a tribute video pic.twitter.com/AEAL7OzucY — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) March 8, 2025

Before the game, Fox said he wasn't sure what to expect from the crowd upon his return. His former teammate, Kings forward Keegan Murray, however, hoped for a positive reception.

“Hopefully, it’s a positive thing," Murray said Friday morning. "That’s just what I hope for,” Murray said. ‘I know Fox has loved his seven and a half years here, and he’s gotten us to the playoffs and things like that. So I just think he gave his all when he was here, so I just hope for the best reception for him.”

While there will be boos here and there just out of pure competition, it's evident that most fans have no love lost for Swipa.

