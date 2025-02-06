How former Kings star Fox fared in Spurs debut after trade

Former Kings star De’Aaron Fox, who was traded to the Spurs in a three-team deal with Sacramento, San Antonio and the Chicago Bulls, made his Spurs debut besides NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night.

And … it’s safe to say the southpaw is feeling at home with the Silver and Black.

Fox scored 24 points overall on 11-of-22 shooting with 13 assists, five rebounds and three steals in the Spurs’ 126-125 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

De'Aaron Fox in Spurs debut:



24 PTS

13 AST

3 STL

1 TO



1-0 in San Antonio.pic.twitter.com/SSXYMutP70 — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 6, 2025

He made San Antonio history, becoming the first player to post 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in his Spurs debut while also posting the most assists (13) in any Spurs player’s debut.

It took Fox just one half to reach 18 points. He played most of the game alongside the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama, whose 24 points and 12 rebounds and provided Fox with a completely different paint presence than he was used to with Kings star center Domantas Sabonis.

With a 21-26 record, the Spurs trail the Golden State Warriors (25-24) by three games for the West’s final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament and the Los Angeles Clippers by 5.5 for the highly desired sixth seed. Reaching the playoffs would be a major success for San Antonio, but the franchise acquired Fox from Sacramento clearly with the future in mind.

Nevertheless, the Kings will meet Fox and the Spurs on Mar. 7 at Golden 1 Center in what could end up being a critical game standings-wise, as Sacramento is eighth in the West with a three-game advantage over San Antonio.

That 7 p.m. PT game surely will be an emotional one.

