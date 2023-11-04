De'Aaron Fox remains out for Kings-Rockets game with ankle injury

The Kings again will be without star point guard De'Aaron Fox as they face the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center.

Fox has been ruled out for the first of back-to-back games against the Rockets in Houston with an ankle injury, after he suffered a moderate right ankle sprain in Sacramento's overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers last Sunday. The Kings lost to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night without Fox and will look to bounce back Saturday in their best player's absence.

After the Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Fox could make his return to the court against the Rockets either Saturday or Monday, the 25-year-old traveled with the team to Houston and stayed plenty busy in his hometown despite his injury.

On Friday, Fox returned to his alma mater, Cypress Lakes High School, for a jersey retirement ceremony in his honor, with his Kings teammates in attendance.

NBA All-Star and Sacramento King, De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) had his high school jersey retired in Houston, at Cy Lake on Friday evening with his Kings teammates in attendance.@cylakeshoops | @CFISDAthletics | @momoragan | @JillAdge pic.twitter.com/0wX7IOdaBN — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 4, 2023

Fox on Thursday described the pain in his ankle as a four out of 10, and the Kings star certainly will be eager to get back on the court as soon as he's able.

Should that day be Monday on the last game of Sacramento's road trip, Fox will have a chance to perform in front of a hometown crowd.