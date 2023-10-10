Why Brown dubs Fox as ‘different' than any player in NBA history

After finishing his first season as Kings coach, Mike Brown knows there isn’t anyone else in the NBA quite like De’Aaron Fox.

Using his speed and verticality, Fox frustrated opposing defenses with his athleticism en route to scoring an efficient 25.0 points a night during the 2022-23 season. In the eyes of Sacramento’s reigning NBA Coach of the Year, the 25-year-old is a 1-of-1 talent.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s NBA Insider Mark Medina, Brown detailed what blows him away about his starting point guard’s unreal abilities.

“When Fox gets going with that speed, Fox is going to dunk on you in a heartbeat,” Brown told Medina. “If you try to blink when you go over to contest his shot, be careful because he’s going to punch on you. To have that type of speed at his size with his explosiveness or athleticism, that’s why I think he’s different than anybody else who has played the game.”

Brown is spot-on, as Fox has confidence in the paint like no other. Just last season, he shot 75.3 percent from the field within five feet – almost automatic around the rim.

However, Fox isn’t the only swift guard Brown has coached. From 2000 to 2003, the longtime NBA coach was with the San Antonio Spurs, dialing up plays for Tony Parker – one of the quicker players to pick up a basketball.

But Brown was clear that Fox is more athletic than Parker, as he is most players.

“It’s hard-pressed to say who’s faster – Tony Parker or De’Aaron Fox,” Brown told Medina. “Maybe Foxy because I’m coaching Foxy now and it’s right in front of me. But Fox’s explosiveness is higher than Tony’s.”

Considering Fox is arguably one of the most athletic and fastest NBA players, Brown’s assessment is hard to disprove, regardless of how fast Parker was.

Since being selected by the Kings with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fox hasn’t disappointed with his assortment of dunks and creative finishes.

But his skillset also led the Kings to an NBA-record 119.4 offensive rating last season, which propelled Sacramento to its first playoff appearance since 2006.

As Brown and the Kings eye a deeper NBA playoff run this season, they feel fortunate to have such a weapon in the backcourt. After getting a taste of postseason basketball, it’s a safe bet that the speedy Fox isn’t slowing down anytime soon.