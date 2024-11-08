Report: Heat ‘intrigued' by Kings star Fox, other marquee players

The Miami Heat have their eyes on one of the Kings’ prized possessions.

According to Clutchpoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Miami is interested in Sacramento’s star point guard, De’Aaron Fox, among other big names.

“Going after the best of the best is always the name of the game for the Heat, which is why nobody should be surprised to see Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and De'Aaron Fox be some of the names that this organization is intrigued by,” Siegel wrote in an article published Friday. “While none of these three All-Stars will be traded this season, all of them carry question marks about their immediate futures with their respective organizations.”

Fox is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists through eight games of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Sacramento and Fox parting ways at any point undoubtedly would be shocking, considering the 26-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Kings. But Fox did decline a three-year, $165 million contract extension from Sacramento in October in favor of possibly receiving a higher number in the coming offseason. Fox, though, is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Miami often is attached to rumors surrounding the NBA’s best. And Sacramento, mainly president of basketball operations Monte McNair, must make sure the Kings don’t let the rumors about Fox come to fruition, or, if it comes to it, net something reasonably equal in return for the home-grown star’s potential departure.

“Will Antetokounmpo ask out of Milwaukee if they fail to steer the ship in the right direction, and does Fox potentially hit the open market after not agreeing to a new extension with Sacramento?” Siegel wrote. “These are situations that the Heat are monitoring and keeping their options open for moving forward.”

For now, Fox is Sacramento’s own.

He has helped the Kings -- alongside stars DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis -- to a fair 5-3 start this season and is on his way to more All-Star consideration.

Pestering is what Miami and its president, Pat Riley, do best. Sacramento must prepare for trade offers and rumors once Fox and the Kings’ season wraps up.

