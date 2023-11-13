Kings star De'Aaron Fox to return from injury vs. Cavaliers

SACRAMENTO -- He's back.

After missing the last five games due to an ankle injury, Kings All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox will return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, coach Mike Brown confirmed before the game.

Brown added that Fox won't be on any kind of minutes restriction.

Fox went down with the injury in the fourth quarter of Sacramento's overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29. He went to the locker room and then quickly returned to the court before being pulled from the game for good.

Including that game against the Lakers, the Kings are 3-3 since Fox sustained the injury.

Before the injury, Fox picked up right where he left off last season, averaging 31.3 points on 48.6 percent shooting, with 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in three games.

The Kings are coming off one of their best team victories of the young season, and with their star player back in the mix, they'll look to get things rolling again.