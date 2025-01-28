Fox overcomes shooting slump to fuel Kings' gutsy win vs. Nets

De’Aaron Fox broke out of his slump in style – and possibly in pain as well.

In a game where the Kings were neck and neck with the Brooklyn Nets, Fox proved to be the difference by providing a big 18-point spark in the third quarter to guide Sacramento to a 110-96 win on Monday at Barclays Center.

The star Kings guard, who has taped up his weary left ring and pinky fingers, played through a sprained right thumb for a second consecutive road game.

In an NBA plagued by star players opting to sit out, Fox is doing the opposite. Sacramento interim coach Doug Christie respects that.

“I really love him for that because it’s a sign of maturity and leadership,” Christie told reporters after the game.

“Being in this league for many years, no one is completely healthy, so you’re trying to find your way. There’s a difference between being hurt and being injured.



“And him just continuing to be willing to work through bumps and bruises is like super huge. I think his teammates recognize that. I know and I hope that he recognizes that I do, because that is big-time leadership. There will be nights when he’s feeling more like this and there will be nights when he’s feeling more like dropping 13 assists.”

On Monday night, Fox didn’t drop 13 assists. Instead, the star guard registered seven assists while erupting for 30 points for the first time since Jan. 1.

De’Aaron is up to 18 PTS in Q3 😈



Considering that the 2024-25 NBA season has been rough on Fox’s health – especially during the month of January – it’s a breath of fresh air for Kings to get optimal output out of the franchise's cornerstone player.

“More than anything, when you get that aggressive Fox, it’s a special sight to behold,” Christie added. “He can get downhill when he wants. He’s got the floater.



“All of a sudden, the three ball starts to fall. He gets to the free-throw line. All of those things add up. I even think defensively, when he’s engaged, that physical presence. He’s a load to deal with. I was really happy to see it.”



Fox wasn’t the only Kings star to register impressive stats in Brooklyn, however.

Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, grabbed 22 rebounds and added 10 assists throughout 41 minutes.

It was Sabonis’ seventh triple-double in 42 games this season, ranking fourth most in the league. Sabonis, like Christie, credits Fox for giving Sacramento the upper hand over Brooklyn.

“He was amazing,” Sabonis said. “He was making the right reads. He was playing really good defense for us, starting everything.



“Even when he got hot, everyone started doubling him. He was making the right reads, getting everyone involved. I think that was the difference for us.”

In the midst of a six-game road trip and 2 1/2 games behind the No. 6 seed, Fox coming alive couldn’t come at a better time for Christie and Co.

