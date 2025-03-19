Kings, Cavs without key players for Wednesday's matchup

The Kings will be without another key starter as they face the best team in the NBA.

Zach LaVine was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center due to personal reasons, per the NBA's latest injury report.

He joins Kings star center Domantas Sabonis as the players ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Sabonis suffered a moderate right ankle sprain and will miss at least Sacramento's next six games before he is re-evaluated next Friday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

LaVine, who was traded to Sacramento as part of the blockbuster deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, is averaging 22.7 points on 52.7-percent shooting from the field and 44.1 percent from 3-point range in 18 games with the Kings, along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 36.5 minutes.

Kings second-year forward Jake LaRavia, who Sacramento also acquired at the trade deadline, was questionable with an illness but later downgraded to out. The 23-year-old quickly has become a fan favorite in the 916. Through 15 games with the Kings, averaging 5.4 points on 41.1-percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent from downtown, with 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 18.6 minutes off the bench.

For Cleveland (56-12, first in the Eastern Conference), two-time NBA All-Star guard Darius Garland is out due to rest. Garland is averaging 20.9 points on 47.6-percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent from long-range, with 2.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.5 minutes through 64 games this season.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast