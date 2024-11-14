Kings unveil new City Edition uniforms, mascot for 2024-25 NBA season

The Kings on Thursday revealed some stylish new jerseys for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Sacramento announced its annual Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms, paying homage to the origins of the Kings franchise.

a Royal legacy 🔵 👑 pic.twitter.com/8zLyrvKl2M — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 14, 2024

The color scheme and logo are a throwback to the Cincinnati Royals, the precursor to the Kings. The uniforms also feature a reinterpretation of the Royals logo, with an update to include an outline of the Sacramento skyline on the crown.

To coincide with the new City Edition threads, the franchise also announced a new mascot, Roy Al. The mascot will appear during all City Edition home games, teaming up with Slamson to pump up fans and get into hilarious hijinks.

Well, the Kings new city edition jerseys come with a new mascot named “Roy Al” pic.twitter.com/A3t5LBrGdj — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 14, 2024

The Kings will play their first game in the new uniforms on Nov. 16 against the Utah Jazz.

The City Edition uniforms are available at Label K, the Team Store in DOCO and at KingsTeamStore.com.

