Report: Kings had ‘extensive' trade talks with Nets for Johnson

The Kings are craving some wings.

Sacramento, currently 15-19 and 12th in the Western Conference, has its eyes fixated on Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Thursday, citing team sources.

Amick explained that the Kings understand their current roster isn’t competitive enough and they believe Johnson can help plug some holes.

“... Team sources say they are focusing on improving the current roster while shutting down any and all inquiries regarding [De’Aaron Fox],” Amick wrote. “Specifically, the Kings are known to have had extensive talks with the Brooklyn Nets about small forward Cam Johnson.

“There is an internal awareness that the roster needs to be improved, and the Johnson pursuit is just one of many avenues the Kings are known to be exploring.”

Sacramento hasn’t expressed any interest in moving on from Fox, especially in the wake of coach Mike Brown’s stunning firing last week. Instead, the Kings still are focused on winning -- specifically now.

Johnson, a six-year NBA veteran, is averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the uncompetitive, 12-21 Nets. He is known for his two-way prowess and versatility in virtually any lineup. Johnson made a name for himself beside big-name guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul on competitive Phoenix Suns teams and was dealt -- alongside fellow star wing Mikal Bridges -- to Brooklyn in exchange for former Warriors star Kevin Durant.

Acquiring Johnson, 28, would be perfect for Sacramento. However, the fact that Durant was traded for him indicates the steep price Brooklyn has on him.

“Brooklyn and the Kings have had pretty extensive talks on that front,” Amick reiterated to Sactown Sports’ Jason Ross on Thursday. “I think the Nets’ asking price is still too rich for the Kings’ blood, and maybe as we get closer to the deadline, that changes. But he does appear to be somewhat of a priority for them. They’re hoping Brooklyn changes its stance.”

The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline falls on Feb. 6. Sacramento has about a month to decide whether to go all in on Johnson, but general manager Monte McNair and Co. must act soon before the season slips away from the Kings.

For what it’s worth, Amick expects the Kings to pursue multiple upgrades before the deadline. What Sacramento makes of its effort to win is unknown.

One thing is certain, though: The Kings understand their team as currently constructed won’t be hoisting a Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy any time soon.

“But yeah, they know that this roster is flawed,” Amick added to Ross. “The DeMar DeRozan move has not been as seamless as they had hoped for and they’re looking for solutions.”

