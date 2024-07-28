Trending
Boogie Ellis

Kings sign Boogie Ellis to contract ahead of training camp

By Joaquin Ruiz

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings officially have signed rookie guard Boogie Ellis to a contract after his standout summer, the team announced Monday.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news on July 27, noting Ellis would compete for an open roster spot during Sacramento's training camp, which begins with Media Day on Sept. 30 and the first practice Oct. 1.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Judging by Charania's verbiage, Ellis' deal likely is an Exhibit 10 deal, though the Kings did not disclose details of the contract per team policy.

Ellis, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, was undrafted from USC and signed to the Kings' summer league roster after Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft.

As a senior at USC, the 23-year-old averaged 16.5 points on 42.7-percent shooting from the field and 41.8- percent from 3-point range, with 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

NBA

Kings Injury Update 16 mins ago

Two key players out for Kings camp with offseason injuries

NBA 23 hours ago

Warriors to honor Attles with uniform addition for 2024-25 season

Ellis will compete for a real roster spot with Sacramento. The rookie has good momentum, considering he was a hustling, two-way sniper during the 2024 NBA Summer League.

In five games in Las Vegas, Ellis averaged 11.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, and he flashed tenacious defense. But his shooting, as expected, impressed many, as Ellis shot 54.5-percent on threes and 51.3 percent from the field.

He finished fifth in 3-point shooting percentage during summer league play and averaged 17.3 minutes per game with Sacramento’s second unit.

Ellis going undrafted stunned many, considering his Trojans teammate Bronny James -- objectively much more of a project -- was selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Kings, however, were glad to pick Ellis up because of his collegiate résumé.

In two years at Memphis and three at USC, Ellis averaged 13 points on 38.4 percent shooting, with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. 

He was an All-Pac-12 selection during his -- and the conference’s -- final two years as a Trojan.

Ellis brings the Kings' roster to 13 players ahead of training camp. Even if the guard doesn't crack the main team, he should find opportunities as a two-way or G League prospect.

Ellis definitely has the tools to help an NBA team at some point. The Kings are banking on it being them.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Boogie Ellis
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us