Report: Beloved ex-Kings guard Jackson returning as assistant coach

"Action Jackson" reportedly is coming back to the 916.

Former Kings guard and G League head coach Bobby Jackson is returning to Sacramento to join Doug Christie as an assistant coach, The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson confirmed Sunday, citing a league source. The news first was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, via Jackson's agent Andy Miller of Klutch Sports.

A league source confirms Bobby Jackson is returning to the Sacramento Kings to join Doug Christie's staff as an assistant coach, as first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) May 19, 2025

Jackson, 52, spent the past two NBA seasons as an assistant on the Philadelphia 76ers' staff. Before that, he served as head coach of the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G League affiliate, for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, compiling a combined 40-25 record and leading the team to first place in his second season.

Jackson played 12 seasons in the NBA, six with the Kings. Four-and-a-half of those seasons were spent alongside Christie, the former Kings shooting guard who was named Sacramento's head coach in April after finishing the 2024-25 season in the role on an interim basis.

In the 2002-03 season, his third with Sacramento, Jackson averaged a career-best 15.2 points on 46.4-percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range, along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.4 minutes played off the bench. His production earned him the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award that season.

He played five consecutive years in the 916 before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He then played on a number of teams afterward before returning to Sacramento in 2008, his final season, and retired a King.

"Action Jackson" became an easy fan favorite in Sacramento and he remained close to the organization in his post-playing career. Jackson became an assistant coach for the Kings in 2011 under former coach Paul Westphal and served in the role until 2013.

Jackson joins Christie's staff along with former Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson, whom the Kings announced as the team's associate head coach on May 12. Christie and new general manager Scott Perry also fired top assistant coach Jay Triano and several other assistants in the days before Woodson's hiring, cleaning house for a new regime that hopes to bring the Kings success in 2025-26.

