Kings take epic DPOG photo on G1C roof after win vs. 76ers

By Taylor Wirth

The Kings celebrated their 113-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center with a field trip.

They didn't have to travel far.

Sacramento's interim coach, Doug Christie, in speaking to his players in the team's locker room after the game, told them, without explanation, to dress warm and follow him out of the locker room.

The Kings, understandably, appeared to be quite confused as to where their coach was taking them, but soon found their way up to the roof of the stadium, where veteran guard DeMar DeRozan was awarded the team's Defensive Player of the Game honor.

The team photo, which has become a tradition after wins, was epic.

Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks shared an up-close view of the beam in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sacramento snapped its previous six-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, before extending the current win streak to two games with Wednesday's win over the 76ers.

And now having experienced the beam up close, perhaps their postgame field trip helped alleviate some of the stress from a frustrating 2024-25 NBA season.

