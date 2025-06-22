Kevin Durant is on the move. Again.

The Phoenix Suns are trading the superstar forward to the Rockets in a blockbuster deal that sends Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and five second-round picks to Houston, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/EwrbA2ES9O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2025

ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out on X, that because of the NBA's "poison pill provision," the trade cannot be made official until July 6 after the Rockets signed Green to a three-year, $106 million rookie extension in October.

Durant, who was in attendance at Fanatics Fest on Sunday, reacted to the trade live on stage.

Kevin Durant finds out he’s going to Houston while on stage at Fanatics Fest. pic.twitter.com/gPCf3DiE3w — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) June 22, 2025

The Rockets will be Durant's sixth NBA team, and the 36-year-old will join a Houston core built around Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams, who finished the 2024-25 NBA season as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed before losing to the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Durant won two championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before leaving Golden State to join the Brooklyn Nets in June 2019, where he missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season after suffering a ruptured right Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors.

The former NBA MVP then was traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix in Feb. 2023, and in two-plus seasons with the Suns, did not advance past the Western Conference semifinal round in 2023 and 2024 respectively before missing the playoffs altogether in 2025.

In 62 games with Phoenix last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7-percent shooting from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range.

Durant will remain in the Western Conference, where he will continue competing with both the Warriors and Kings for playoff positioning during the 2025-26 season.