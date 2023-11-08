Ranking the NBA's highest father-son single-season combined salaries

Like father, like son.

Basketball genes run in the family for these NBA father-son duos. Just as the skill set was passed down from one generation to the next, so to was the earning power.

Each cashed paychecks from the NBA for many years, although the sons' dollar amounts had a few more zeroes on them than their fathers' totals.

But when adding up the most lucrative season for each father and son, which duo had the highest combined earnings for a single season?

To find the richest duo, each salary through the 2022-2023 season has been adjusted for modern-day inflation, with salary figures courtesy of Basketball Reference and Spotrac.

Here are the NBA's top father-son single-season earners.

5. Arvydas Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis - $41 million

NBA Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis made $11.3 million with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2000-2001 season, which adjusts to $20 million. His son Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings made $21 million during the 2022-2023 season and is projected to earn up to $30.6 million during the 2023-2024 season.

4. Tim Hardaway and Tim Hardaway Jr. - $42.5 million

NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway made $12 million while with the Miami Heat during the 2000-2001 season, which is adjusted to $21.2 million. His son Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks made $21.3 million during the 2021-2022 season.

3. Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson - $44.6 million

Mychal Thompson made $1.8 million with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1991-1992 season, which adjusts to $4 million. His son Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors made $40.6 million during the 2022-2023 season and is set to earn $43.2 million during the 2023-2024 season.

2. Dell Curry and Steph Curry - $55 million

Dell Curry made $3.7 million while with the Charlotte Hornets during the 1997-1998 season, which adjusts to $7 million. His son Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors made $48 million during the 2022-2023 season and is set to earn $51.9 million during the 2023-2024 season.

1. Joe Bryant and Kobe Bryant - $55.7 million

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant made $4.3 million while with the San Diego Clippers during the 1980-1981 season, which adjusts to $16 million. His son Kobe Bryant made $30.5 million with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2013-2014 season, which adjusts to $39.7 million.

That combined total puts the Bryants just ahead of the Currys, but that will change after Steph collects his full salary this season.