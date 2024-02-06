Which NBA players could be moved before trade deadline? Top 15 names to watch

The time to make a trade is running out.

The front offices of contending teams across the NBA are on the clock as the trade deadline quickly approaches. Teams have until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT to make any final roster upgrades via trade to gear up for a postseason push.

A few teams made significant deals well ahead of the deadline. The New York Knicks swopped in for O.G. Anunoby, the Indiana Pacers won the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes and the Miami Heat scooped up Terry Rozier.

So, which names could follow before Thursday's deadline? Here's a look at some of the best potential trade candidates (all stats through Feb. 5):

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Remaining contract after this season: 3 years, $49.3 million ($16 million team option in 2026-27)

The Atlanta Hawks are one of a few teams who have multiple representatives on this list. Bogdanović, 31, is averaging a career-best 17.1 points off Atlanta's bench while shooting 37.3% from deep on more than eight attempts per game. He's also under contract for multiple seasons beyond this one at a reasonable number.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Detroit Pistons

Remaining contract after this season: 1 year, $19 million ($2 million guaranteed)

Will the Detroit Pistons cash in on their best trade asset even if it hurts their chances of avoiding the worst 82-game season in NBA history? Bogdanović, who turns 35 in April, is averaging 20.2 points per game for the lowly Pistons on an efficient 46.8% from the field and 41.5% from 3.

Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers

Remaining contract after this season: 1 year, $22.5 million

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is quietly putting together another strong season in Portland. Brogdon, 31, is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game, and he's shooting 41.2% from deep.

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

Remaining contract after this season: 1 year, $23 million (team option)

Is there a contender out there who wouldn’t love to have Bruce Brown? One of the NBA's top role players, Brown has already proven he can be a key contributor on a contender, doing so during the Denver Nuggets' title run last season.

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

Remaining contract after this season: 1 year, $9.9 million ($3 million guaranteed)

Like Brown, all buyers could use a top role player like Caruso, who turns 30 later this month. The question is whether the Chicago Bulls will actually sell and whether Caruso would be available in the event they do sell.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Remaining contract after this season: Expiring

While the Utah Jazz have rebounded from a slow start to put themselves in the thick of the playoff race, it would still be a wise to move off their valuable expiring contracts. Clarkson, a former Sixth Man of the Year who's averaging a not-very-efficient 17.5 points per game (41.7% FG, 29.1% 3P), is one of them.

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Remaining contract after this season: Expiring

The 34-year-old DeRozan has taken a small step back compared to his two previous All-Star campaigns, but he's still putting up 22 points and 5.4 assists per game on 46.5% shooting overall. DeRozan could certainly provide a team with crunch-time playmaking, but would the Bulls move him and is there a market for him?

Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets

Remaining contract after this season: 2 years, $29.8 million ($15.4 million player option for 2025-26)

Finney-Smith, who turns 30 in May, is a 3-and-D specialist who's having one of his better shooting seasons, hitting 38.3% of his 3s on 5.5 attempts per game.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Remaining contract after this season: 4 years, $132.4 ($36.4 million player option for 2027-28)

Maybe that five-year, $160 contract the Portland Trail Blazers gave Grant shortly before Damian Lillard requested a trade wasn’t so bad? Grant, who turns 30 in March, is averaging 20-plus points and shooting above 40% from deep for a second straight season. Could the Blazers decide to sell high?

Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

Remaining contract after this season: Expiring

Jones, who turns 28 in May, is an intriguing option for any teams looking for a lead ball-handler off the bench. He's enjoying the best shooting season of his career, making 49.1% from the field and 39.2% from 3 while averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 assists as the Washington Wizards' starting point guard.

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies

Remaining contract after this season: 1 year, $14.8 million (team option)

If Memphis is still looking to cut salary after the Steven Adams trade, could Kennard be next? One of the game's most lethal shooters, the 27-year-old is hitting over 44% of his 3-point attempts for a fourth straight season.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Remaining contract after this season: 3 years, $64.4 million

Kuzma hasn't done much winning since his championship triumph with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 bubble. But he can score (21.8 points per game on 45.5% shooting) and has the tools to be a plus on the defensive end.

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

Remaining contract after this season: 4 years, $114 million

The Trae Young-Dejounte Murray combo hasn't been a winning one for Atlanta. But the 27-year-old Murray, like Young, is enjoying an impressive season numbers-wise, averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 46.6/37/83.4 shooting splits.

Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz

Remaining contract after this season: Expiring

There should be a robust market for Olynyk. The Canadian big man, who turns 33 in April, is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in just 20.5 minutes per game off Utah's bench. He's shooting 56% overall and 42.9% from deep (1.7 attempts per game).

P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets

Remaining contract after this season: 2 years, $29.2 million

The Charlotte Hornets should be looking to cash in on any players not named LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams. With Rozier already out the door, that leaves Washington as Charlotte's top trade asset. The 25-year-old is a career 36% shooter from deep who can play either power forward or as a small-ball five.

Other names to watch: Alec Burks (Pistons), Andre Drummond (Bulls), Daniel Gafford (Wizards), Buddy Hield (Pacers), Royce O'Neale (Nets), Dennis Schröder (Raptors), Gary Trent Jr. (Raptors), Lonnie Walker IV (Nets), Delon Wright (Wizards)