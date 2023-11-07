Why there are no NBA games on Election Day

The NBA season is off and running, but it is taking a quick break in the action on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

For the second straight year, the league will not have any games on Election Day.

Here is a look at why the NBA made the decision:

Why are there no NBA games on Election Day?

In 2022, the NBA announced that the league would not hold any games on Election Day and encouraged teams, players and fans to vote in their respective communities while amplifying the importance of civil engagement. Now, it is continuing that initiative in 2023.

“The league will continue to encourage fans and the broader NBA community to make a plan to vote and participate in the civic process,” the NBA said as part of its 2023-24 schedule announcement on Aug. 18. “As part of this initiative, the NBA will share important resources from voting organizations and highlight the civic engagement work of teams in their markets.”

Here are important dates for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Which days have zero NBA games?

Election Day is one of the few days throughout the NBA regular season that features zero games.

The league takes Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve off. It will also cede the floor to college basketball for the national championship game on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Additionally, the NBA All-Star break runs from Feb. 16-21, 2024.

Election Day marks the only Tuesday in November that will not feature In-Season Tournament games. The tournament will resume on Friday.

When will the NBA resume after Election Day?

Following Election Day, the NBA will get right back into things with 14 games on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Only the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are off ahead of their matchup on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Are there games in other sports on Election Day?

There are 10 NHL games on tap for Tuesday, along with dozens of games across men’s and women’s college basketball.