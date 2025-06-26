The Kings are paying close attention to a situation playing out with their Northern California rival.

Sacramento is one of the teams interested in Warriors' restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Wednesday, citing league sources.

"...League sources say the Kings are among the teams that have interest in Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga and will be monitoring his market when his restricted free agency begins," Amick wrote. "And while it appears unlikely that Kuminga will ultimately come their way, it speaks to the vision, and the range of possibilities here, that they’re even focusing on players of that ilk."

The Miami Heat, as The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, also have interest in Kuminga.

Sacramento, and any other team interested in acquiring Kuminga, can agree to an offer sheet with the restricted free agent, which the Warriors can match, or facilitate a sign-and-trade deal with Golden State.

The 22-year-old Kuminga missed 31 games during the 2024-25 NBA season due to an ankle injury, and in 47 games (10 starts), averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 45.4-percent shooting from the field and 30.5 percent from 3-point range.

Kuminga has struggled to maintain a consistent role in Warriors coach Steve Kerr's rotations throughout his first four NBA seasons, and made it clear in a recent conversation with Slater that he wants an opportunity to develop into a star player.

Might that opportunity be with the Kings?

