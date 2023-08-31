Report: Kings to sign three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee

The Kings added a 7-foot big man to bolster their center depth ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Sacramento is signing three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources.

Three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee is signing with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hWp1zEbCfS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2023

TNT senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that the Kings "had interest" in McGee after the big man was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He became an unrestricted free agent Thursday, and the Kings apparently wasted no time securing yet another center this offseason.

The Kings signed Nerlens Noel, Neemias Queta and Skal Labissiere this summer, in addition to bringing back Trey Lyles and Alex Len.

Aside from starting center and three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, coach Mike Brown wasn't confident in his backup options at center last season. The reigning NBA Coach of the Year tested the waters and experimented with different rotations, but nothing stuck until late in the season.

It appears the Kings are looking to completely avoid that issue next season.

McGee has played 15 seasons for eight teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. He has averaged 7.8 points on 57.8-percent shooting, along with 5.2 rebounds in 863 regular-season games.

As the Kings hope to build off a historic season in which they snapped their 17-year playoff drought, McGee will get a chance to be a part of something special in the same city his mother, former WNBA star, thrived in.