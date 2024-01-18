NBA postpones Warriors vs. Mavericks game after Milojević's passing

The Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at Chase Center will be postponed following the tragic death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the NBA announced its decision to postpone the game, which will be rescheduled at a later date.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/IeZF14dZra — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 18, 2024

The NBA previously postponed Golden State's matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Delta Center following news of Milojević's medical emergency.

Golden State announced Wednesday that Milojević, 46, passed away after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Utah.