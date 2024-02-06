How Joel Embiid's knee injury shakes up NBA MVP race

The race for NBA MVP took a turn this week following an injury to the reigning recipient.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid suffered a left knee injury during a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The All-Star center underwent a procedure on his injured meniscus on Tuesday and will be reevaluated in four weeks, according to the team.

The injury has major implications for the Sixers, who are currently 30-19 and the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference after Monday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. It also changes the chase for the Michael Jordan Trophy.

Embiid’s chances to repeat as MVP were already in danger with the NBA implementing a new 65-game rule for the 2023-24 season. He had already missed 12 of 46 games before suffering his latest injury and will officially be ineligible for season-long awards by Saturday, when he will miss his 18th game of the season.

With averages of 35.3 points (career high), 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists (career high), Embiid was the leader to win a second straight MVP. Now that he is out of the award mix, which player can step up and take the honor?

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, a two-time regular season MVP and reigning NBA Finals MVP, will be the top name to watch. The Serbian center is fourth in the NBA with averages of 12.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game to go along with 26.3 points per game and efficient shooting splits. The Nuggets are also just a half-game out of first place in a crowded Western Conference.

Jokic is looking to catch another MVP candidate in the standings. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the Oklahoma City Thunder off to a 35-15 start this season, putting them in a tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the West. He leads the NBA with 2.3 steals per game and is also posting 31.1 points, 6.6 assists (career high) and 5.7 rebounds (career high) per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are also names to monitor, though both players have slipped slightly in the MVP leaderboard since the start of the season. Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are adjusting to life with new head coach Doc Rivers, while Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are working to fight their way out of the Play-In mix.

Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson and Kawhi Leonard also have a chance as MVP dark horses behind team success. Tatum’s Boston Celtics own the NBA’s best record at 38-12, while Brunson’s New York Knicks and Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers are two of the NBA’s hottest teams at the 50-game mark.

With Embiid sidelined and the All-Star break around the corner, here are the latest MVP odds, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: -154

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: +230

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +700

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: +1000

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: +5000

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks: +5000

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: +5000

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: +15000

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: +20000

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: +25000

DeAaron Fox, Sacramento Kings: +25000

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: +25000

