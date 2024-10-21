NBA MVP has become an international award in recent years, and oddsmakers expect that trend to continue this upcoming season.

The last six MVP awards have been handed out to players born outside the U.S., with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic earning the honor for the third time in his career last season.

This season, a couple of guards out west are the leaders of the pack, while some perennial winners are a bit further behind.

With the NBA season tipping off on Tuesday, here's a look at the 2024-25 NBA MVP odds.

2024-25 NBA MVP odds

Fresh off his first NBA Finals appearance, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has the top MVP odds entering 2024-25.

Second is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who powered the Oklahoma City Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season.

The third and fourth spots belong to Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have combined to win five of the last six NBA MVP trophies.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is the first U.S.-born player on the list, followed respectively by Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum to round out the seven players with the lowest odds to win.

Here's a glance at the consensus NBA MVP odds for the 2024-25 season (via The Action Network).

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: +350

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: +400

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: +450

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +850

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: +1200

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks: +1400

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: +1500

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: +1700

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: +2500

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: +3500

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: +5000

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: +7000

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans: +8000

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: +10000

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: +10000

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: +10000

The Serbian center won the 2023-24 NBA MVP award, marking his third in the last four seasons.

NBA MVP winners

Following Derrick Rose's retirement, just eight active NBA players have earned an MVP award.