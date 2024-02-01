NBA fines Sixers for Joel Embiid injury reporting violation for Nuggets game

The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that it fined the Sixers $75,000 for “failing to include Joel Embiid on the team’s injury report in an accurate and timely manner” before their loss last Saturday to the Nuggets.

Embiid, who hadn’t appeared on the Sixers’ injury report leading into the game, was scratched late with left knee soreness.

The reigning MVP then missed the Sixers’ defeat Monday to the Trail Blazers. He played Tuesday against the Warriors but was clearly well below 100 percent physically. Embiid exited in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury after Jonathan Kuminga fell on his knee while going after a loose ball.

In the NBA’s statement, the league said the $75,000 fine “takes into account Philadelphia’s prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules. The league review concluded there was no violation of the Player Participation Policy because Embiid’s absence was due to a confirmed injury.”

The Sixers had a high-profile injury reporting violation fine during the 2022 playoffs when Embiid returned from an orbital fracture and concussion to play Game 3 of their second-round series vs. the Heat. He’d been listed as out the morning of the game, then upgraded to doubtful in the early afternoon.

Embiid has been ruled out for the Sixers’ Thursday matchup against the Jazz. A team official said Wednesday night that he’d “receive further evaluation over the next 24 hours” on his left knee.