How to watch Celtics-Mavs in the 2024 NBA Finals

The wait is over.

The 2024 NBA Finals began on Thursday, June 6, at TD Garden, when the Boston Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the series.

This is the 23rd Finals appearance for the Celtics in their storied history. They have won 17 championships, which is tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most all time, but only one of those titles (2008) has been won in the last 37 years.

The Celtics went 12-2 in the Eastern Conference playoffs to secure their second Finals berth in three seasons.

The Mavericks are in the Finals for the third time in franchise history. They lost to the Miami Heat in 2006 but got their revenge in 2011. Both of those series went six games. The Mavs defeated three 50-win teams in the Western Conference playoffs en route to the Finals.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 NBA Finals and all the coverage before, during and after the games.

What is the Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals schedule?

Here's the full schedule and updated results for this year's Finals. The Celtics have home-court advantage over the Mavs.

Game 1: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89

Celtics 107, Mavericks 89 Game 2: Mavericks at Celtics -- Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET

Mavericks at Celtics -- Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET Game 3: Celtics at Mavericks -- Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

Celtics at Mavericks -- Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 4: Celtics at Mavericks -- Friday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET

Celtics at Mavericks -- Friday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 5*: Mavericks at Celtics -- Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Mavericks at Celtics -- Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 6*: Celtics at Mavericks -- Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET

Celtics at Mavericks -- Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 7*: Mavericks at Celtics -- Sunday, June 23, 8 p.m. ET

*Denotes if necessary)

What TV channel is the Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals on?

The entire NBA Finals will be televised on ABC. Mike Breen is the play-by-play voice, with Doris Burke and J.J. Redick as color analysts.

NBC Sports Boston also will provide complete coverage of every Finals game.

The network's slate of pregame programming begins with a special 30-minute Arbella Early Edition (at 6 p.m. ET for weeknight games), followed by a 30-minute special NBA Finals edition of Celtics Post-Up. Up next is a one-hour Celtics Pregame Live show -- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for weeknight games and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for weekend games -- then a special 30-minute Boston Sports Tonight. Tune into Celtics Postgame Live after each game for analysis, exclusive interviews and much more.

NBC Sports Boston will also broadcast a Live at the Finals special on June 11 at 7 p.m. ET from Dallas as the Celtics prepare for their first road games of the series.

How do I watch the Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals via live stream?

The entire Finals can be streamed on your computer or favorite mobile device using the ESPN app.

NBC Sports Boston's coverage of the NBA Finals can be streamed on the NBC Sports app or right here. For more information, visit the Streaming FAQs page.