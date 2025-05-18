The NBA's final four is set.

The No. 3 New York Knicks will take on the No. 4 Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs, while the No. 1 overall-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves will battle in the Western Conference Finals.

This is the second straight postseason that Indiana and Minnesota, two title-less franchises, have reached the conference finals. Meanwhile, New York is making its first appearance in the round since 2000 and OKC its first appearance since 2016.

The East Finals feature a rematch from the second round of last year's playoffs when the Pacers overcame a 3-2 series deficit against the Knicks, winning Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. Indiana rolled through the first two rounds of this postseason, bouncing both the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks and the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

Tyrese Haliburton and Co. now look to book the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 2000, and just second overall. Indiana has lost eight of its nine conference final series.

The Knicks got past the No. 6 Detroit Pistons in a highly competitive six-game series before beating the defending champion No. 2 Boston Celtics. Jalen Brunson and Co. jumped out to a 3-1 series lead as Boston lost star Jayson Tatum to a ruptured Achilles late in Game 4. The Knicks closed out the series with a Game 6 rout, moving them another step closer to their first championship since all the way back in 1973.

While the East's top two seeds have been eliminated, the NBA-best Thunder are still standing. After sweeping the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies, OKC was put to the test in Round 2. A showdown of the top two MVP candidates in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic went to the distance, with the Thunder taking the decisive Game 7 over the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in blowout fashion. The Thunder haven't won a title since relocating to OKC, with the franchise's lone championship coming in 1979.

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves, like Indiana, needed just five games to win their two playoff series, taking down the No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers and the No. 7 Golden State Warriors, who lost Steph Curry to a hamstring injury in Game 1. Minnesota has never made the NBA Finals as it makes a third-ever conference final appearance.

So, when will the conference finals tip off and what's the schedule? Here's what to know:

What are the NBA Eastern, Western Conference Final matchups?

Eastern Conference Finals: No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 3 Knicks

Who has home-court advantage in the Eastern, Western Conference Finals?

Home-court advantage goes to the higher-seeded team, which means the Pacers and Wolves will both start the conference finals on the road.

When do the NBA Eastern, Western Conference Finals start?

The West Finals begin Tuesday, May 20, followed by the East Finals on Wednesday, May 21.

What is the Thunder vs. Wolves Western Conference Finals schedule?

Game 1: Wolves at Thunder -- Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Where to watch, stream the Thunder vs. Wolves Western Conference Finals

The West Finals will air across ESPN and ABC. Games will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What is the Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Conference Finals schedule?

Game 1: Pacers at Knicks -- Wednesday, May 21, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Where to watch, stream the Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Conference Finals

TNT will broadcast the East Finals, which can also be streamed on TNTDrama.com and the TNT app.

When do the 2025 NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals will tip off Thursday, June 5, with a potential Game 7 slated for Sunday, June 22.

Editor's note: The original version of this story was published on May 16.