When is Round 2 of the NBA draft? Start time, order, top available players, how to watch

One round of the 2024 NBA Draft down, one round to go.

The first round of the inaugural two-day NBA draft took place Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The opening round saw international prospects get selected with the top two picks for the first time in NBA draft history. Wing Zaccharie Risacher went No. 1 to the Atlanta Hawks and big man Alex Sarr went second to the Washington Wizards.

Risacher and Sarr were the first of 30 players selected in Round 1. Among the first-round highlights were the Minnesota Timberwolves trading up to No. 8 for Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, the Memphis Grizzlies taking two-time national player of the year Zach Edey at No. 9 and Tennessee forward Dalton Knecht sliding to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 17.

For those prospects who didn't hear their name called in Round 1, the dream of being drafted isn't lost just yet as there are still 28 selections to be made.

So, when will the 2024 draft continue? Here's everything to know about Round 2:

When is Round 2 of the NBA draft?

The second round of the draft will take place on Thursday, June 27.

What time does Round 2 of the NBA draft start?

The draft will get back underway at 4 p.m. ET.

Where is Round 2 of the NBA draft being held?

The NBA draft will move from Barclays Center over to ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan for the second round.

Where to watch the NBA draft second round

Round 2 will air on ESPN and stream live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What is the NBA draft order for Round 2?

Here's a look at the updated second-round draft order:

31. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via New York and Clippers)

32. Utah Jazz (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (from Portland via Sacramento)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)

35. San Antonio Spurs

36. Indiana Pacers (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Memphis via Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)

38. New York Knicks (from Utah)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (from Brooklyn via Houston)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)

42. Charlotte Hornets (from Houston via Oklahoma City)

43. Miami Heat

44. Houston Rockets (from Golden State via Atlanta)

45. Sacramento Kings

46. Los Angeles Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)

47. Orlando Magic

48. San Antonio Spurs (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis)

49. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland)

50. Indiana Pacers (from New Orleans)

51. New York Knicks (from Phoenix via Washington)

52. Golden State Warriors (from Milwaukee via Indiana)

53. Detroit Pistons (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)

54. Boston Celtics (from Dallas via Sacramento)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers)

56. Phoenix Suns (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City and Denver)

57. Memphis Grizzlies (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)

58. Dallas Mavericks (from Boston via Charlotte)

How many minutes are between picks in the NBA draft second round?

There will be four minutes between selections in Round 2.

Why are there only 58 picks in the NBA draft?

While the NBA draft typically has 60 total selections, that number is down to 58 this year after the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns were each docked a second-round pick over tampering violations.

Has Bronny James been drafted?

USC guard Bronny James is still on the board entering Round 2. The Lakers, who own the 55th pick, and the Phoenix Suns, who own the 56th pick, are among the teams to watch as potential destinations for James.

Who are the best available players in the NBA draft?

Duke center Kyle Filipowski and Marquette guard Tyler Kolek headline some of the top available players heading into Round 2 (players listed alphabetically by last name):