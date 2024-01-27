NBA commissioner Adam Silver to extend contract until end of decade: Report

NBA commissioner Adam Silver holds a press conference prior to the NBA regular season basketball match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Accor Arena in Paris on January 11, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Silver's next contract is a golden one.

Silver is expected to sign a contract extension that will keep him as NBA commissioner until the end of the decade -- or 2030 -- ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources.

Once the Board of Governors complete formal negotiations, Silver will persist with a new media rights deal and league expansion being two top major objectives, Wojnarowski added.

Silver last extended his contract in 2018, which was set to expire in the current 2023-24 season.

During his tenure, he's been involved with creating the in-season tournament and play-in tournament to freshen up the regular season and playoffs.

Silver also drove the league through the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw play resume in the infamous Orlando bubble.

He also oversaw sales regarding troublesome ownerships in the Los Angeles Clippers' David Sterling situation and the recent one involving Phoenix Suns' Robert Sarver.

The 62-year-old assumed office in 2014 following David Stern's retirement. He was the deputy commissioner for eight years. Mark Tatum currently is the new deputy commissioner.