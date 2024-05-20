The Minnesota Timberwolves have dethroned the reigning NBA champions.

In the process, the squad, led by Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, could achieve something special of their own.

Minnesota, the No. 3 seed out West, will have home-court advantage in the 2024 Western Conference Finals as it plays Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks.

Is it possible the Timberwolves could be champions this season? If so, how many titles do they have in franchise history? Let's take a dive into Minnesota's history:

How many NBA championships do the Timberwolves have?

The Timberwolves have never won the NBA title. They are one of 10 teams still without a championship, including 2024 Eastern Conference Finalists Indiana Pacers.

Have the Timberwolves ever reached the NBA Finals?

Additionally, the Timberwolves have also never reached the NBA Finals. They are one of five active teams without a finals appearance.

What is the furthest the Timberwolves have reached in the NBA playoffs?

The furthest Minnesota has reached in the postseason is the conference finals, a feat it has achieved two times counting 2024.

The first came in the 2003-04 season. Minnesota, the No. 1 seed, eliminated the Denver Nuggets 4-1 and Sacramento Kings 4-3 before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals.

When did the Timberwolves join the NBA?

The Timberwolves joined the NBA as an expansion team in 1989. The franchise has never relocated and have been in Minnesota since.

Who would the Timberwolves play in the 2024 NBA Finals?

Should Minnesota eliminate Dallas, it would move onto the NBA Finals where it would play either the No. 1 Boston Celtics or No. 6 Indiana Pacers.

Like Minnesota, the Celtics have an elite defense but have a more star-studded roster compared to the Wolves' depth. Indiana has a few notable names, too, in Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, but they're a few levels below Minnesota in terms of overall quality.