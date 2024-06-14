Luka Doncic celebrates during the Dallas Mavericks' Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Put those brooms away.

The Dallas Mavericks staved off elimination in the 2024 NBA Finals on Friday with a 122-84 Game 4 rout of the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Celtics were looking to become just the 10th team to ever record a 4-0 sweep in the NBA Finals, but they wound up being on the wrong end of history.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Dallas' 38-point win marked the third-largest blowout in NBA Finals history. The largest Finals victory ever was the Chicago Bulls' 42-point Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz in 1998. The Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 39 points in Game 6 of the 2008 Finals.

The Mavs held a 13-point advantage over Boston after the first quarter and they doubled their lead by halftime with a score of 61-35. Luka Doncic and Co. didn't let their foot off the gas to start the second half, either, forcing Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to empty the bench with three minutes remaining in the third quarter as the game got out of hand.

The Mavericks led by as many as 48 points in the second half, marking the largest lead in an NBA Finals game in at least 50 years, according to ESPN.

Doncic powered Dallas' dominant performance with a game-high 29 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Kyrie Irving added 21 points, six assists and four rebounds. The Mavs, who shot 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from 3 (15-for-37), dominated the paint, outscoring Boston 60-26.

The Mavs were also stout defensively, holding the Celtics to 36.3% from the field and 34.1% from 3 (14-for-41). Boston's star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for just 25 points of 7-for-22 shooting.

The series now shifts back to Boston for Game 5, which is scheduled for Monday night. Dallas is trying to become the first team in NBA playoff history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit.