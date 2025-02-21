Fultz grateful, ready for new Kings opportunity: ‘It's a blessing'

While his teammates and peers around the league were kicking up their feet on a warm beach or visiting loved ones back home over the 2025 NBA All-Star break, new Kings guard Markelle Fultz was putting in the work in Sacramento.

The Kings signed the former No. 1 overall pick last week for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, but he's not looking at it as a short-term opportunity. He's ready to make the most of it and won't take the moment for granted.

"It's a blessing," Fultz told reporters after Kings practice Thursday. "You know, somebody like me that had a journey that I've had, I have a real appreciation to be able to play this game and to be able to have this opportunity. So for me, it's just a blessing to be able to be out here and have the opportunity. It's been amazing for me, just being able to take time for myself and get my body and mental right, and really just get my body good.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"So for me, that's all it was for me, and now I feel good, and I've been blessed enough to have this opportunity to go hoop."

Fultz was signed last Wednesday and joined the team the following day in New Orleans, Sacramento's final game before the break.

The seven-year pro didn't waste any time making his voice heard. Kings guard Zach LaVine, also still adjusting to the team since being shipped to Sacramento two weeks ago before the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline, revealed that Fultz was one of the "most vocal" guys on the bench during their 140-133 loss to the Pelicans.

Fultz said being a vocal leader is something he's grown accustomed to over the years, especially during his time with the Orlando Magic.

"That's just something that I've learned to do as a point guard," he explained. "Also just coming from Orlando, being with a lot of young guys, I had to just be that voice on the floor. And I feel like communication is one way to help your teammates out and let them know where you're at, and to be able to pick up and just build confidence with your teammates.

"So it's second nature for me. It's something I feel like can go anywhere. And I think as long as I continue to do that, I think it's something that's contagious, and I hope that everyone continues to pick that up. We preach that."

Fultz, 26, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers after averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game over one year as a freshman standout with the Washington Huskies.

His career path didn't go as planned in Philly, but he had a bit of a career resurgence with Orlando. He tore his ACL during the 2020-21 season, but he started over two seasons with the Magic and averaged career-bests in points (14), assists (5.7) and rebounds (3.9) during the 2022-23 season.

He hasn't played any real NBA minutes since last May, and acknowledges that the best way to get NBA ready is with NBA action.

"One thing I've learned coming through an ACL injury, I've tried doing everything that you can to get ready to play basketball," he shared. "There's nothing you can do to get you ready to play basketball other than playing. So obviously, they have a great medical team here, and I've been doing everything that I can to put my daily deposits in and get ready. But really it's nothing but going out there and hooping and just building that endurance up and getting ready."

He admitted the adversity he's faced over his career has made him hungrier with this new opportunity in Sacramento.

And even though he's been through quite a lot through seven seasons, he knows he still has plenty to offer for a team like the Kings.

"Absolutely, I'm 26 and I'm still young," he said. "I got a long time to play. And again, I think that most people wouldn't do what I did and be able to take that chance to just take your time to get healthy. But that's one thing I learned going through the injuries that I went through early in my life is that my health is my wealth.

"So for me, it wasn't a hard decision for me. I think for me it was just about making sure that my body was right and I was able to move the way I want. Like I said, I'm glad I had that chance, whatever opportunity I had at that time, and it happened to be Sacramento. I'm extremely thankful."

Fultz spent the majority of his All-Star break adjusting to his new home in the 916. He was in the gym, doing everything he could to get himself right for his Kings debut, which could come Friday night against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center.

With the new-look Kings, which features no De'Aaron Fox and several new additions such as LaVine and Jonas Valančiūnas, Fultz is ready to step into a depleted point guard role and lead.

"Just a playmaker, leader, just doing whatever it takes to win," Fultz said of what he brings to the team. "Obviously, I think my passing and being able to be a point guard and get guys in position, and being able to help these guys, make it easy on them, I think that's one thing. And then on the other end of the floor, being able to be a defensive person and just really get into the ball and make it tough on that end.

"I think I bring it to both edges, and just a great teammate as well. I'm going to be that guy that's going to do whatever is needed for a team. That's grabbing the towels, that's getting the water, that's picking them up, encouraging them, whatever that is. That's the guy I am.”

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast