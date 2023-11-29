Magic's Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs recreate iconic LeBron-Wade alley-oop

Orlando is fulfilling its potential early on as one of the sleeper teams this season, giving the Wizards a little more magic than they could handle.

The Magic moved to 13-5 after achieving a blowout 139-120 win over a struggling Washington team on Wednesday, with one play in particular standing out.

After getting a steal up 120-101 in the fourth, Jalen Suggs drove down the court on the fastbreak and tossed an alley-oop to the trailing Cole Anthony. Anthony threw it down while Suggs celebrated with his arms extended before the dunk was converted.

If that sounds familiar, it is. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade initially did it more than a decade ago during their dominating days with the Miami Heat.

Wade picked up a loose ball versus the Milwaukee Bucks and drove down the court before feeding James a no-look bounce pass for the slam, celebrating with his arms extended before the dunk.

For context, Anthony was 10 years old at the time of this play while Suggs was nine. James was just in his eighth season in the league. He's now in Year 21 still going strong with the Los Angeles Lakers.

If anyone deserved to bring back the play, the Magic surely make a good candidate given them being a Florida team who are lighting up the opposition.

Anthony finished the game scoring 25 points to go with six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes off the bench while Suggs, in 29 minutes, logged 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Franz Wagner, meanwhile, dropped 31 points on a standout 11 of 14 shooting to lead all scorers.