LA Clippers unveil new uniforms, logo and court as part of franchise redesign

The LA Clippers are heading to a new arena next season, and they're bringing a new logo, court and uniforms with them.

The team showed off its new look on Monday, blending the past, present and future of the franchise ahead of its move to its own arena, Intuit Dome, later this year.

The redesign features a naval blue, ember red and Pacific blue colorway with a greater focus on the maritime roots of the Clippers name, which is derived from the ship. The primary logo features a "C" surrounded by the points of a compass and an oncoming ship with basketball seams.

NBA A look at the new LA Clippers logo as part of the franchise's redesign.

"We have been on a long journey, gathering feedback and insights from across Clipper Nation," Gillian Zucker, president of business operations for the Clippers and Intuit Dome, said in a statement.

"We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future. Our new marks are meaningful and strong, capturing our roots and our aspirations."

The Clippers will roll out new navy Icon Edition, white Associated Edition and red Statement Edition uniforms starting with the 2024-25 NBA season. The team kept the tilted wordmark but went with a thinner, more straight-forward font.

The team will embrace more nautical themes with its court. The primary logo will be featured at center court with the "N" in Los Angeles" actually facing north, team officials told ESPN's Zach Lowe. The arena's geographic coordinates are also painted onto the hardwood.

NBA A look at the Clippers' court that will be seen at Intuit Dome starting with the 2024-25 season.

After sharing Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center, with the Los Angeles Lakers since it opened in 1999, he Clippers will break ground at their new $2 billion home in the fall for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Intuit Dome will house "The Wall," a 51-row section of dedicated Clippers fans, and will welcome the NBA's top players for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.