Kobe Bryant's Lakers 2000 NBA championship ring is up for auction

Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship ring from 2000 is up for auction.

A copy of the 14k gold ring was given to Bryant’s father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, when the Lakers won the title in a six-game series over the Indiana Pacers after setting a 67-15 record during a regular season.

According to Goldin Auctions, the ring is 11 ½ and weighs approximately 59.6 grams. The ring also features a total of 40 diamonds, including five larger round diamonds on either side of the face that displays “Lakers” filled with purple enamel.

The current bid stands at $94,000.

The ring also reads “world champions” in relief lettering with the NBA logo centers on one side, the name "Bryant" at the top and the number 8 at the bottom.

“The ring is a true one-of-a-kind, and we can confirm that it is the only championship ring ever given by Kobe to his father,” the website noted.

Goldin said the ring will include a Letter of Authorization by Kobe's mother, Pam Bryant.

Bidding will be available up until March 30.