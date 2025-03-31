Trending
Report: KD to miss at least one week with left ankle sprain

Durant, 36, suffered the ankle injury in Sunday's loss as the Suns fell to 35-40.

The Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 NBA season has gone from bad to worse.

Star forward Kevin Durant reportedly will miss at least one week after spraining his left ankle on Sunday.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news Monday.

The Suns are 35-40 on the season, sitting 11th in the Western Conference -- a game and a half behind the Sacramento Kings (36-38) for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The 36-year-old Durant has been a steadying force for the Suns this season despite the team's struggles. He's played in 62 games while averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

With just seven games remaining in the final two weeks of the regular season, there's now serious question about Durant's availability the rest of the way. Charania said Durant will miss the Suns' three-game road trip (against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks), which means the earliest he could return is April 8 against the Golden State Warriors.

Durant, Team USA's all-time leading scorer, has one year and $54.7 million remaining on his contract with Phoenix after this season.

