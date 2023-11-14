How Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren compare ahead of first matchup

Tuesday’s Spurs-Thunder game will be a big matchup in more ways than one.

From a team perspective, the contest is part of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. San Antonio and Oklahoma City will face off on the Thunder’s two-tone blue court as they each seek their first win in West Group C.

While there are stakes for each team, fans will have their eyes glued to two 7-footers leading the pack in the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year race.

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren will go head-to-head in the regular season for the first time in their young careers.

The preseason already provided a glimpse of what could become a growing rivalry. Wembanyama flexed on Holmgren after hitting an and-1, to which Holmgren responded on social media by saying “the headbutt is an unstoppable move.”

Wembanyama and Holmgren have four regular season matchups this year and will face off frequently as Southwest Division foes throughout their careers. Still, first impressions matter, and Tuesday’s showdown could stick in the minds of awards voters come April.

Ahead of Wembanyama and Holmgren’s first showdown against one another, here is a look at where they currently stand in Rookie of the Year odds:

2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year odds

Wembanyama is the early favorite with Holmgren in second place ahead of Tuesday’s Spurs-Thunder game, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here is how they compare to other Rookie of the Year hopefuls:

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs: -400

Chet Holmgren, Thunder: +375

Ausar Thompson, Pistons: +2200

Brandon Miller, Hornets: +3300

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers: +7500

Keyonte George, Jazz: +7500

Amen Thompson, Rockets: +8000

Dereck Lively, Mavericks: +8000

Victor Wembanyama stats

Wembanyama is averaging 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game in his first 10 NBA contests. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman has four double-doubles and went off for 38 points and 10 rebounds in a road victory against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2.

Chet Holmgren stats

Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 blocks per game across his first 10 games. The 7-footer has three double-doubles and came within three blocks of a triple-double in a Oct. 27 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

