Hawks fans have brutal chant at Lakers' D'Angelo Russell

It seems like some Hawks fans know who they don't want as part of a potential trade.

During the Hawks' home game versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, some fans had a brutal chant toward D'Angelo Russell as he attempted free throws.

"We don't want you!" some fans could be heard chanting in a video captured by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Hawks fans chanting “We don’t want you!” with D’Angelo Russell at the FT line pic.twitter.com/fdH7yysOP7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2024

The chants are likely due to rumors involving a potential trade between the Hawks and Lakers.

Los Angeles has already tried to trade Russell to the Hawks in a package that would bring one-time All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to Hollywood, The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently reported, citing sources.

But the Hawks would prefer promising youngster Austin Reaves to be added instead, the report said.

The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Russell, 27, has been known for his inconsistent performances and defensive woes come playoff time, though he's enjoying an excellent January. In 12 games this month prior to facing Atlanta, the Ohio State product averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks on a 50/47/83 shooting split.

Both the Lakers and Hawks are in dire need of roster chances to salvage their season, with the former hoping to make the playoffs with LeBron James and Anthony Davis while the latter boasts Trae Young and the rising Jalen Johnson.