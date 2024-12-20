Where Warriors' blowout loss to Grizzlies ranks in franchise history

To put it simply, the Warriors got smoked like barbecue ribs by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

In fact, Golden State's 144-93 defeat at FedExForum ranks as one of the worst in the franchise's eight-decade history.

The 51-point margin is tied for the fourth-worst loss ever by the Warriors, both on the road and overall. And if not for a last-second Brandin Podziemski layup at the final buzzer, it would have tied for their second-worst defeat.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tonight's loss is among the Warriors' five worst road defeats in franchise history 😬 pic.twitter.com/QdU4hirIrF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2024

Additionally, Thursday's blowout marked the largest margin of defeat of the 2024-25 NBA season -- by any team.

If there's a bright side for Golden State, though, this wasn't even its worst loss of 2024; the Boston Celtics' 52-point win back in March keeps that honor.

Aside from the 2021 loss to the Toronto Raptors -- in which neither Steph Curry nor Draymond Green played -- each of the other three losses on the list came to the eventual NBA champion that season. Perhaps that bodes well for the Grizzlies this year?

Returning to Curry and Green, this was the first time that the duo has ever been held without a field goal in a game that both players played in.

In another career first, Curry had never failed to make a single field goal in a game he had recorded at least 12 minutes until Thursday night. The Warriors star guard finished with just two points (both from the free-throw line) on 0-of-7 shooting from the field.

So, yes, not a great night for Golden State.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast