Turns out the Warriors had another draft-night trade up their sleeves.

Golden State acquired the draft rights to Florida guard Will Richard, who was selected No. 56 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Richard averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the 2025 National Champions, playing a key role in the Gators' success. The 22-year-old was exceptional in Florida's National Championship win over Houston, logging a game-high 18 points while shooting 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Will Richard legacy game came in the national championship game.



Just in case a franchise wants and needs a champion. pic.twitter.com/9dOFtIjSny — Florida Basketball Hour (@FloridaBBHour) June 27, 2025

At 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, Richard has the potential to be an impact 3-and-D player in the NBA and fortify a Warriors backcourt spearheaded by Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski.

The pick was Golden State's second in the back end of the second round after selecting Australian wing Alex Toohey No. 52 overall.

Given Richard's championship pedigree, the young guard figures to mesh well with the Warriors' culture that is rooted in the pursuit of Larry O'Brien Trophies.

