SAN FRANCISCO -- Will Richard wasn’t even invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Clearly, that didn’t matter to the Warriors.

Stealing Danny Ainge’s “Trader” nickname for his constant activity of making moves, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy remained a busy man Thursday during the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Dunleavy first traded the No. 41 overall pick to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 52 and No. 59 picks. The Warriors went the international route at 52, selecting Australian forward Alex Toohey. Dunleavy then moved up from No. 59 and acquired No. 56 from the Memphis Grizzlies, going back to the college ranks to snag a player from the reigning national champion Florida Gators.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

After averaging 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as a freshman at Belmont, Richard became coach Todd Graham’s first recruit at Florida and the move paid off in the ultimate prize this past season. Richard put on a show in the championship game for Florida, scoring 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting and going 4 of 7 beyond the arc. He also added eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot to take down Houston.

The Warriors traded up from No. 59 to No. 56 to draft Will Richard, who had a huge game in the national championship for Florida



18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 threes, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block pic.twitter.com/TUq92WG82f — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 27, 2025

Along with the 75.6 true shooting percentage Richard had in the national championship, he became the first player ever to record those numbers in the title game.

Richard is a 6-foot-5 guard who will turn 23 years old in December. Over his four-year college career, he averaged 11.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with 46.3/35.5/82.5 shooting splits. He’s known to play incredibly hard and won’t back down from a challenge thrown his way. As a senior, Richard had 22 games of two or more steals.

The Warriors liked him enough to move up three slots in the draft, fearing another team was about to take him. He was Mr. Reliable at Florida, and Golden State can only hope that translates to the next level.

It’s impossible to guess what one of the last picks in the draft is going to produce for a team, if at all. However, Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 57) and Quinten Post (No. 52) both exceeded expectations as rookies. The Warriors have found great success recently through their developmental program in the G League, possibly having their best campaign yet last season.

Will Toohey and Richard join the trend? NBA Summer League is right around the corner for them to prove why they could turn into steals for Golden State.

Grade: B-

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast