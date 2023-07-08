Why Kerr believes re-signing Dray was ‘no-brainer' for Warriors

The Warriors keeping their core three of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry together was never in doubt.

While Green had an opportunity to test the free-agent market and land a lucrative contract elsewhere, Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes Golden State made the logical decision by signing Green to a four-year, $100 million contract and keeping its veteran long-term.

"We're really excited to have Draymond back," Kerr said Friday while speaking to reporters about Team USA, which he will coach in the FIBA World Cup this summer. "He's been such a huge part of this decade run and, as he showed this past year, he still has plenty left in the tank."

"Given that he plays so well with Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], it was really a no-brainer to try to bring him back," Kerr said Friday. "And so I'm glad that it all checked out and it all worked out."

News of Green and the Warriors agreeing to a lucrative contract broke immediately after the opening of NBA free agency on June 30. The 33-year-old also didn't lack any suitors for his services.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Memphis Grizzlies had shown interest in Green before ultimately making a trade with the Boston Celtics for Marcus Smart.

However, if Curry and Thompson play out the remainder of their NBA careers in the Bay, it only made sense for Green to do the same. The four-time NBA All-Star has been an integral part of the Warriors' four championship runs and the team's overall dominance in the league over the past decade.

Green's impact on the court extends far beyond numbers. Known for his exceptional defensive abilities, basketball IQ, and passing skills, the big man's presence significantly elevates the team's performance.

Kerr's statement underscores the invaluable contributions that Green brings to the Warriors' success and the unwavering commitment to their core players.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast