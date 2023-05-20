What Kerr was most encouraged by during Warriors' playoff run

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is most encouraged by one area in which his team improved during their short-lived playoff run.

In speaking with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of "The TK Show" podcast, the Warriors coach was asked what he learned about his team this season that can be used to generate positive momentum heading into next season.

"Defensively -- I guess we played, what, 13 playoff games? We were one of the best defensive teams in the playoffs when you factor in the quality of your opponent and the offensive rating that you keep your opponent to their normal average," Kerr explained. "I think we were second in the playoffs, I think, when our series with the Lakers ended. I thought our defense was great."

The Warriors' defense was very inconsistent throughout the 2022-23 regular season and played a big role in the team's struggles on the road. However, after Golden State acquired Gary Payton II in a midseason trade and Andrew Wiggins eventually returned to the lineup for the playoffs after a two-month regular-season absence, the Warriors' defense improved throughout the first-round series against the Sacramento Kings and the Western Conference semifinal series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Clearly getting Gary [Payton II] back and [Andrew Wiggins] back changed everything," Kerr said. "And that's what it takes, you have to be a two-way team to win a championship, we all know that. We've watched it with our team for years. So I just thought, defensively, that was our biggest issue this season and the way we finished winning our last six games, beating Sacramento, taking the Lakers to six. Our defense was there. That's what I'm most encouraged about going into next season. I think we got a lot of things to clean up offensively, but I'm really encouraged about the defense."

Barring a significant trade, the Warriors will head into next season with both Payton and Wiggins on their roster. Perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Draymond Green, who has a player option for next season, is the only defensive cog who is not guaranteed to return.

If all three are on the roster at the start of the season, the Warriors figure to be a better team defensively out of the gate.

