Watch Steph's epic celebration after amazing hole-in-one

Steph Curry could not believe what he did on the seventh hole on Saturday at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The Warriors superstar drilled a jaw-dropping hole-in-one and his reaction was priceless.

OMG STEPH GOT A HOLE-IN-ONE 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/tp6pQvNsqB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2023

Curry entered the second round on Saturday as the leader of the tournament after posting a score of 27 on Friday, and his hole-in-one certainly helped boost his lead. Curry earned eight points for the incredible shot and currently has a tournament-best score of 43 points through eight holes in round two.

We knew the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history had range, but clearly, Curry's sharpshooting translates to the golf course as well.

