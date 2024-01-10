Watch Podz sink full-court shot before Warriors-Pelicans game

When he’s not giving Steph Curry sound scoring advice, Brandin Podziemski shoots like the Warriors’ superstar guard.

Yes, the rookie is even cold from full-court.

Before the Warriors-Pelicans game Wednesday night at Chase Center, Podziemski nailed a 94-foot-plus shot during warmups.

Podz is a Steph disciple, confirmed 😂 pic.twitter.com/wKSJsnPast — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 11, 2024

While Curry is known for hitting the deepest shots in the game, Podziemski appears to be next up.

And to better the rookie’s case, the four-time champion has been a little rusty from full-court-range during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Ouch ... Heads up when Steph is going for the full-court tunnel shot 🤕 pic.twitter.com/UHiYP948Ig — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2023

But Curry, a 15-year NBA veteran, still lets it fly.

Half-court splash for 30 💦 pic.twitter.com/jg96QrHfp5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

Nonetheless, Podziemski has shown the ability to hit all kinds of 3-pointers for the Warriors this season. On 3.4 attempts per game, the Santa Clara product is making 41.6 percent of 3-pointers.

For comparison, Curry shot 4.8 3-pointers per game during his rookie season in 2009-2010, making 43.7 percent.

Through 30 games for the 17-19 Warriors, Podziemski is averaging 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46.3 percent from the floor.

When he’s not busy doing everything for Golden State, the rookie guard can knock down a 3-pointer.

And like his mentor Curry, Podziemski clearly believes distance is only a number.

